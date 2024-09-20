The Price War in Weight-Loss Drugs Is Here

(Wall Street Journal) – Makers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are offering discounts to encourage more insurance coverage of the medicines

A price battle has broken out in the hot market for weight-loss drugs.

Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical heavyweights selling the popular injections, are each dangling discounts to gain an edge and to induce health plans to pay up. The concessions are slashing as much as half off the price tags of the $1,000-plus-a-month medicines.

For people who pay out of pocket, Lilly recently introduced vials of its drug Zepbound that cost as little as $399 a month. (Read More)