Nasal Flu Vaccine Is Approved for At-Home Use

(New York Times) – The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized at-home use of FluMist, opening the door for needle-shy people to have easy access to a nasal spray vaccine that is potentially lifesaving.

The approval will allow, for the first time, an alternative to the annual flu shot that parents and caregivers can give to children and that adults can use on their own outside of a health-care setting. It would still require a prescription and is expected to be available from an online pharmacy next fall. (Read More)