A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available

September 30, 2024

Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 50, no. 10, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Right to mental Integrity and Neurotechnologies: Implications of the extended mind Thesis” by Vera Tesink, et al.
  • “Bipolar Disorder and Competence” by Samuel Director
  • “As low as reasonably practicable (ALARP): A moral Model for clinical Risk Management in the Setting of Technology Dependence” by Helen Lynne Turnham, et al.

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Journal Articles, Mental Health, Neuroethics

Ad