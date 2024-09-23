Lebanese Doctor Races to Save the Eyes of Those Hurt by Exploding Tech Devices

(ABC News) – For almost a week, ophthalmologist Elias Jaradeh has worked around the clock, trying to keep up with the flood of patients whose eyes were injured when pagers and walkie-talkies exploded en masse across Lebanon.

He has lost track of how many eye operations he has performed in multiple hospitals, surviving on two hours of sleep before starting on the next operation. He has managed to save some patients' sight, but many will never see again.