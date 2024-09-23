Why Women Get Migraines More Than Men

(Wired) – Women suffer from migraines three times as often as men, and often with more intensity. New research into the role of hormones is helping explain why.

Women suffer from migraines three times as often as men, with episodes that are more prolonged and intense. “It’s far more common than most people realize,” says Anne MacGregor, a specialist in headache and women’s health. Despite various treatment options, migraines remain the leading cause of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs)—a measure of disease burden that accounts for time lost to ill health—for women between the ages of 15 and 49. While there’s still some mystery around how migraines work, one reason for this sex difference is hormones. (Read More)