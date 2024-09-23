Childhood Trauma Linked to Specific Health Risks
September 23, 2024
(Axios) – Childhood trauma can raise the risk of developing major diseases later in life that vary based on a person’s unique experiences and even their sex, new research concludes. Why it matters: Although it’s widely understood that trauma early in life has biological and real-world health impacts, the findings shed light on how different life experiences can shape the way the body functions and make a person susceptible to chronic diseases. (Read More)