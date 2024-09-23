Health System to Pay $65 Million After Hackers Leaked Nude Patient Photos

(Washington Post via MSN) – In March 2023, a Pennsylvania woman received a phone call from a health-care executive that left her in disbelief: Hackers had obtained photos of her naked body while she underwent radiation treatments and posted them to a dark corner of the internet.

Lehigh Valley Health Network refused to pay a ransom “in excess” of $5 million to recover the photos and other stolen patient information, but it couldn’t sidestep financial damages from the breach. (Read More)