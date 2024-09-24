One-Third of Former NFL Players in Harvard Study Believe They Have Brain Damage

(UPI) – A Harvard study of almost 2,000 former National Football League players revealed that about one-third believe they have chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disorder linked to repeated head impacts.

The study, published Monday in JAMA Neurology, draws attention to the injuries transpiring over a livelihood of training and playing on the field. A definitive diagnosis of CTE is possible only by performing an autopsy of the brain after death.