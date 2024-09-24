(NPR) – “Who will watch the watchmen?” In the age of police body cameras, the answer may be “artificial intelligence.”

After a decade of explosive growth, body cameras are now standard-issue for most American police as they interact with the public. The vast majority of those millions of hours of video are never watched — it’s just not humanly possible.

For academics who study the everyday actions of police, the videos are an ocean of untapped data. Some are now using “large language model” AI’s — think ChatGPT — to digest that information and produce new insights. (Read More)