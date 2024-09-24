Opioid abuse treatments don’t reach areas most in need

(Axios) – Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. counties lacked opioid treatment programs or any office-based providers of buprenorphine, which reduces the risk of future overdoses, according to a federal review of whether drugs for opioid abuse are reaching areas of greatest need. Why it matters: It’s the latest sign that many Americans in the throes of the addiction crisis aren’t getting access to potentially life-saving treatments. (Read More)