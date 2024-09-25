AI’s Latest Trick: Repurposing Old Drugs for Rare Diseases

(Axios) – A new artificial intelligence tool could supercharge efforts to find new uses for old drugs, particularly rare diseases without a Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment. The big picture: The Harvard Medical School researchers behind the tool, called TxGNN, write today in Nature Medicine that it can identify candidates for 17,000 conditions — the largest number of diseases that any single AI model can handle to date.

The team is making the tool available for free to spur more research on untreated or undertreated conditions that affect 300 million people worldwide. (Read More)