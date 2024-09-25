OpenAI Executive Who Briefly Replaced Sam Altman as CEO Is Leaving

(Quartz) – OpenAI is losing yet another high-level executive with the departure of chief technology officer Mira Murati.

Murati, who spent six-and-a-half years at the artificial intelligence startup, announced Wednesday that she had “made the difficult decision” to leave and that she wants “to create the time and space to do my own exploration.” After OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was briefly ousted in November, Murati served as interim leader of the company. (Read More)