Data integrity concerns flagged in 130 women’s health papers — all by one co-author

September 25, 2024

(Nature) – A team of scientist–sleuths has flagged data-integrity concerns in 130 studies authored by the same biomedical researcher, a specialist in women’s health and gynaecology, and his colleagues. The sleuths published their findings in a peer-reviewed paper earlier this year.

Some of the studies that were identified as potentially problematic have been cited by other researchers or included in analyses that could inform clinical practice. The number of papers being questioned is among the highest by a still-active life-scientist, say some specialists. (Read More)

