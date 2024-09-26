Opinion: The Challenge of Preserving Good Data in the Age of AI

(Undark) – If artificial intelligence-created content floods the internet, who decides what online information is worth archiving?

The internet is about to become deluged with a mass of low-effort, AI-generated content, potentially drowning out human work. This oncoming wave poses a problem to computer scientists like me who think about data privacy, fidelity, and dissemination daily. But everyone should be paying attention. Without clear preservation plans in place, we’ll lose a lot of good data and information.

Ultimately, data preservation is a question of resources: Who will be responsible for storing and maintaining information, and who will pay for these tasks to be done? Further, who decides what is worth keeping? (Read More)