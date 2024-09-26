Opinion: The Challenge of Preserving Good Data in the Age of AI

September 26, 2024

Several stacks of papers

(Undark) – If artificial intelligence-created content floods the internet, who decides what online information is worth archiving?

The internet is about to become deluged with a mass of low-effort, AI-generated content, potentially drowning out human work. This oncoming wave poses a problem to computer scientists like me who think about data privacy, fidelity, and dissemination daily. But everyone should be paying attention. Without clear preservation plans in place, we’ll lose a lot of good data and information.

Ultimately, data preservation is a question of resources: Who will be responsible for storing and maintaining information, and who will pay for these tasks to be done? Further, who decides what is worth keeping? (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, News, Op-Ed

Ad