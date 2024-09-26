OpenAI to Become For-Profit Company

(Wall Street Journal) – Planned restructuring comes amid personnel upheaval including resignation of chief technology officer

OpenAI is planning to convert from a nonprofit organization to a for-profit company at the same time it is undergoing major personnel shifts including the abrupt resignation Wednesday of its chief technology officer, Mira Murati.

Becoming a for-profit would be a seismic shift for OpenAI, which was founded in 2015 to develop AI technology “to benefit humanity as a whole, unconstrained by a need to generate financial return,” according to a statement it published when it launched. (Read More)