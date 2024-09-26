Moderna blamed after kids offered $2,000 to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial

(Fierce Pharma) – The PCMPA has slammed Moderna over an unapproved WhatsApp message that offered children in the U.K. 1,500 pounds sterling ($2,000) to participate in a clinical trial of its COVID-19 booster vaccine.

U.K. self-regulatory body the PMCPA received a complaint about a message sent by a pediatrician. In the message, the pediatrician, who worked at a hospital in the U.K., provided an overview of a study that was then enrolling children aged 12 to 18 years to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as a booster. The message included the line “What’s in it for them? £1500 on completion of the study.” (Read More)