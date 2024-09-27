(Wall Street Journal) – The owner of Silicon Valley’s Done Global was arrested, but the telehealth company’s staff in China still provides easy access to stimulants for Americans

Federal authorities came down hard on Done Global, the California-based telehealth startup that prosecutors allege is an Adderall “pill mill” with a “predatory business model.” Its founder was arrested and most of its U.S. staff have quit, but it’s still pumping out prescriptions to its American clientele.

Done’s big secret? Key operations were moved to China. Its staff there have been aggressive in making sure customers can still get easy prescriptions for Adderall, a drug prescribed for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder that is also among the most abused drugs in the country. (Read More)