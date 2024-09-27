(New York Times) – The F.B.I. is also investigating the large chain of psychiatric hospitals for holding patients longer than what is medically necessary.

Acadia Healthcare, one of the country's largest for-profit chains of psychiatric hospitals, has agreed to pay nearly $20 million to settle a federal investigation accusing the company of defrauding taxpayer-funded health insurance programs like Medicare and Medicaid, the Justice Department said on Thursday.