Adam Pearson is ready to roll the dice

(Associated Press) – For Pearson, that means something a little different than most. Since he was a young boy, Pearson has had neurofibromatosis, a condition that covers much of his face with benign skin tumors. But far from allowing that to define him, Pearson has become an acclaimed actor, a TV host and an activist for disabled people. He is braver than me. He is braver than you. He has acted, naked, across from Scarlett Johansson. In Aaron Schimberg’s new film, “A Different Man,” he stars opposite Sebastian Stan. Most would say he steals the show. (Read More)