First Novel Schizophrenia Treatment in Decades Gains FDA Approval

(Wall Street Journal) – The first new kind of treatment for schizophrenia patients in decades is arriving.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug on Thursday, greenlighting the first of a new class of treatments that could help stabilize patients’ symptoms without the uncomfortable side effects that accompany existing antipsychotics.

The new drug, called Cobenfy, works differently than the class of drugs used by many Americans today to treat schizophrenia, ones with such troublesome side effects that many people skip taking them. (Read More)