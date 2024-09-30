California governor vetoes major AI safety bill

(The Verge) – SB 1047 would have required the state’s biggest AI companies to implement security measures designed to protect the public from harm.

California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed the Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act (SB 1047) today. In his veto message, Governor Newsom cited multiple factors in his decision, including the burden the bill would have placed on AI companies, California’s lead in the space, and a critique that the bill may be too broad. (Read More)