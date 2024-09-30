Remember That DNA You Gave 23andMe?

(The Atlantic) – The company is in trouble, and anyone who has spit into one of the company’s test tubes should be concerned.

23andMe is not doing well. Its stock is on the verge of being delisted. It shut down its in-house drug-development unit last month, only the latest in several rounds of layoffs. Last week, the entire board of directors quit, save for Anne Wojcicki, a co-founder and the company’s CEO. Amid this downward spiral, Wojcicki has said she’ll consider selling 23andMe—which means the DNA of 23andMe’s 15 million customers would be up for sale, too. (Read More)