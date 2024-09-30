Pharma eyes male birth control pill for Gen Z

(Axios) – Drug developers are pursuing a new option for reproductive care in the post-Roe landscape: birth control pills for men. Why it matters: Mounting abortion restrictions across the U.S. are driving a search for new contraceptive methods that can be reversed, aimed at male Gen Zers and millennials.

Early stage trials have identified mechanisms for inhibiting or blocking sperm that don’t involve hormones and could create a $200 billion market built around the belief that contraception is a shared responsibility. (Read More)