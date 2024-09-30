1 in 3 teens can’t get tampons or pads during their periods, study finds

(NBC News) – The lack of access can increase the risk of infections, depression and missing school and social activities.

A third of teens and young adults in the U.S. can’t afford or otherwise access menstrual products, according to new research from Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

The study found that "period poverty" — that is, insufficient access to menstrual hygiene products and related education — appears to affect young people equally, despite differences in race, ethnicity, neighborhood or whether they have health insurance.