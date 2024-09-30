Why Drug Distributors Are Buying Cancer Specialists

(Wall Street Journal) – Drug middlemen are duking it out to buy their customers. Most Americans pick up their prescription drugs at the local pharmacy, but many pricey medications are bought directly by medical providers. Think, for example, of a chemotherapy infusion delivered at a doctor’s office. The intermediaries selling drugs to those doctors run a pretty good business. Now, the big three U.S. drug wholesalers—McKesson, Cencora, and Cardinal Health —are taking control of the doctors, too, to lock them in as customers. (Read More)