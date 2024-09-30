The Ozempic Middle Way

(The Atlantic) – Before my visit to Blue Cliff, I had been thinking about how so many people taking GLP-1 medications find that, without even trying, they’ve suddenly released their desires for food, alcohol, tobacco, shopping, and more—and how Buddhists have been contemplating this exact transition for centuries. In his first sermon after reaching enlightenment, the Buddha taught that humans suffer because of our desires, and we must unshackle ourselves from them in order to become enlightened. And to some people who take Ozempic or other GLP-1 medications, the lack of cravings feels like freedom. For others, life becomes a little empty. If renunciation of desire is the key to enlightenment, why does the medication version of Nirvana seem relatively lackluster? (Read More)