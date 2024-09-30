Study establishes first causal link between anti-trans laws and suicide attempts

A magnifying glass highlighting the word culture in a newspaper

(NBC News) – State laws targeting transgender people made trans and nonbinary young people more likely to attempt suicide in the past year, according to a first-of-its-kind study.

The research, published last week in the journal Nature Human Behavior and conducted by the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ youth suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization, is the first to establish that such laws directly caused an increase in suicide attempts. (Read More)

