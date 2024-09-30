Company misled investors on possible Alzheimer’s drug, SEC charges

(Science) – Agency fines Cassava $40 million, and two of its employees lesser amounts, over research on simufilam

The troubled biopharma company Cassava Sciences agreed last week to pay $40 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges that it had misled investors about early clinical results for its experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug, simufilam. The compound is now in pivotal phase 3 trials, but SEC’s announcement may fuel calls to halt those studies. (Read More)