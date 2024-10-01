Hurricane sends new shudders through health supply chain

(Axios) – The already fragile medical supply chain is facing more stress this week, after Hurricane Helene ravaged a huge Baxter International plant in North Carolina that makes IV fluids for many U.S. hospitals. Why it matters: While the damage hasn’t been totaled up, and the company says it’s lining up backup plants and making other contingencies, the closure of the flooded facility threatens to upend such basics as intravenous dialysis care and complicate the federal disaster response. (Read More)