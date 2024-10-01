VA staff got into Vance, Walz medical files, sparking investigation

(Washington Post) – At least a dozen employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs improperly accessed the medical records of vice-presidential nominees JD Vance and Tim Walz this summer, VA investigators found, in a violation of federal health privacy laws that is under criminal investigation.

VA officials notified the Vance and Walz campaigns about the breachesafter discovering the unauthorized viewing by employees at the agency’s massive health-care arm, the Veterans Health Administration, according to people familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the ongoing investigation. (Read More)