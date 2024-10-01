Sperm donor cash rises by £10 as UK faces shortage

(BBC) – Sperm donor compensation has risen from £35 to a maximum of £45 per clinic visit.

The £10 rise comes into effect in England, Wales and Northern Ireland from 1 October, when egg donor compensation also rises from £750 to £985, which the fertility regulator clarified today.

It is illegal to pay someone to donate sperm or eggs in the UK so the money is to cover expenses such as travel and accommodation. Sperm donation can involve visiting a clinic once a week for three to six months. (Read More)