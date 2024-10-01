California Passes Law Protecting Your Brain Data

(Technopedia) – Amendments to California’s Consumer Privacy Act now include “neural data” under the category of “personal sensitive information,” which includes biometrics.

This comes at a critical time when many neurotechology companies are creating products to read, interpret, and collect neural data. As well as chip implants like Neuralink’s “Telepathy,” consumer-grade devices are more readily available than ever before. The Muse headband, for instance,is designed to improve your meditation practice by using EEG sensors to read brain activity patterns. (Read More)