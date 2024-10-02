(Vox) – We are entering a new era of global health. It starts with some good news: Around the world, the number of people dying from infectious diseases every year is falling. Fewer women are dying in childbirth. More infants are surviving to childhood, and the average lifespan is increasing in many places. The result is billions of people are living lives that, in decades past, would have been cut short.

But here’s the bad news: With more people living longer, noncommunicable diseases — conditions not passed from person to person, like most cancers, diabetes, and heart disease — are becoming more common. (Read More)