In Genetic Data, Gaps That Affect Indigenous Communities
October 2, 2024
(Undark) – Precision medicine relies on genetic data that’s lacking in Latin America — especially for Indigenous groups.
At stake is the practice of precision or personalized medicine, which uses individual variability, including genes, to make decisions regarding diagnosis or treatments of health conditions. A certain medication, for example, may be highly effective for people carrying one version of a gene — but may not work, or could even be harmful, to people with another version. (Read More)