This Facial Recognition Experiment With Meta’s Smart Glasses Is a Terrifying Vision of the Future

(Gizmodo) – The tool allows anyone wearing smart glasses to instantly get info on strangers, including their home address and phone number.

Two college students have used Meta’s smart glasses to build a tool that quickly identifies any stranger walking by and brings up that person’s sensitive information, including their home address and contact information, according to a demonstration video posted to Instagram. And while the creators say they have no plans to release the code for their project, the demo gives us a peek at humanity’s very likely future—a future that used to be confined to dystopian sci-fi movies. (Read More)