(CNN via MSN) – Three years after Noam Shazeer left Google to found Character.AI , the AI entrepreneur has returned courtesy of a $2.7 billion licensing agreement with the startup. Shazeer will return to work on Google’s flagship large language model (LLM) Gemini just as the company embarks on one of its most ambitious LLM projects yet–a planned AI lab assistant announced by Google Deepmind CEO Demis Hassabis on Wednesday, Oct. 2. (Read More)