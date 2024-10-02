United States sets the pace for implantable brain–computer interfaces

(Nature) – As development of the technology accelerates, countries are weighing the costs and benefits of how they regulate it.

The dominance of the United States raises concerns about the potential for unequal access to implantable BCI technologies as they move from the laboratory to the clinic. When Bashford left his position at the University of California, Los Angeles, in 2023 to move to the University of Newcastle, in the United Kingdom, he realized how much work it would take to achieve his goal of running the country’s first clinical trials of implantable BCIs. When it comes to UK regulators, “there’s definitely an appetite for it”, he says. But the country’s inexperience with the technology makes getting approval for a clinical trial a lengthy process. (Read More)