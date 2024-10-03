Intricate map of tiny fruit fly brain marks major neuroscience milestone

(Washington Post) – Hundreds of scientists and citizen scientists from around the world have mapped out more than 50 million connections in the tiny fruit fly brain, a step toward one day producing an intricate map of the human brain that will aid in understanding and potentially treating numerous health conditions such as Parkinson’s, binge eating, depression and substance abuse.

The scientific milestone, the most detailed survey of an adult animal brain to date, helps to show the mechanisms involved as a fruit fly assembles, then acts on the impressions of the world that come through sight, smell and other senses. (Read More)