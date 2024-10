Intricate map of tiny fruit fly brain marks major neuroscience milestone

(Washington Post) – Hundreds of scientists and citizen scientists from around the world have mapped out more than 50 million connections in the tiny fruit fly brain, a step toward one day producing an intricate map of the human brain that will aid in understanding and potentially treating numerous health conditions such as Parkinsonā€™s, binge eating, depression and substance abuse.

The scientific milestone, the most detailed survey of an adult animal brain to date, helps to show the mechanisms involved as a fruit fly assembles, then acts on the impressions of the world that come through sight, smell and other senses. (Read More)