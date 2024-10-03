At Asheville’s Mission Hospital, workers describe the dire conditions after the storm

(NBC News) – Five days after Hurricane Helene, water is just now flowing at Asheville, North Carolina’s largest hospital, thanks to a freshly dug well.

Facing what could be months without a steady water supply, the only solution for Mission Hospital was to dig a well.

The Asheville, North Carolina, hospital was crippled after fast-moving Hurricane Helene dumped a record amount of rain in the region over the weekend.