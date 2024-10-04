The Truth About Lithium Might Never Come Out

(The Atlantic) – Lithium, in other words, has become firmly entrenched in the wellness industry’s extensive library of supplements. But in crucial ways, it is unlike the other trendy products that dance across your Instagram stories. At higher doses, lithium is a powerful treatment for severe mood disorders—and preliminary evidence suggests that lower doses might improve well-being for people without mood disorders too. The problem is, American companies have little business interest in finding out how effective it really is. (Read More)