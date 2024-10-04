(MIT Technology Review) – Tech companies collect brain data that could be used to infer our thoughts—so it’s vital we get legal protections right.

On September 28, California became the second US state to officially recognize the importance of mental privacy in state law. That pink, jelly-like, throbbing mass under your skull—a.k.a. your brain—contains all your thoughts, memories, and ideas. It controls your feelings and actions. Measuring brain activity can reveal a lot about a person—and that’s why neural data needs to be protected. (Read More)