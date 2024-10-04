A Young Doctor’s Dilemma: Stay Home or Move Where Abortion Is Protected?

(Wall Street Journal) – Residency programs in states where abortion is restricted are drawing fewer applicants

Dr. Kyle Baugh has a choice to make. In the penultimate year of her residency program in obstetrics and gynecology at Indiana University School of Medicine, the lifelong Hoosier is weighing where to build a career: East Coast or West Coast? Chicago, New York or San Diego?

Indiana, where Baugh seldom misses an Indy 500 and completed her undergraduate and medical-school degrees, is off her list. The Supreme Court’s removal of constitutional protections for abortion in 2022 and Indiana’s ban on abortion in 2023 recast her life plans. Indiana is among more than a dozen states to outlaw or restrict the procedure. (Read More)