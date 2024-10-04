(Axios) – Hurricane Helene’s death toll surpassed 200 on Thursday as rescue crews searched for survivors, one week after the major storm made landfall in Florida and brought flooding rains across the U.S. Southeast. The big picture: The at least 215 deaths confirmed so far make the storm the third-deadliest of the 21st century, after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 (1,392 deaths) and Hurricane Maria in 2017 (at least 2,975 deaths). (Read More)