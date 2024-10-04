World-first therapy using donor cells sends autoimmune diseases into remission

(Nature) – The treatment’s success in three people raises hopes for mass production of cutting-edge CAR T therapies.

One woman and two men with severe autoimmune conditions have gone into remission after being treated with bioengineered and CRISPR-modified immune cells. The three individuals from China are the first people with autoimmune disorders to be treated with engineered immune cells created from donor cells, rather than ones collected from their own bodies. This advance is the first step towards mass production of such therapies.