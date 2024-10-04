Mpox vaccine rollout begins in Africa: what will success look like?

(Nature) – Nature talks to the mpox coordinator for Africa’s public-health agency about how the continent is handling its first jabs ever.

Mpox has spread to 15 African countries in 2024, six of which had never seen a single case of the disease, leaving health officials scrambling to contain the continent’s deadliest mpox surge to date. But they finally have a new tool to help — vaccines — which have not previously been available in Africa despite mpox being detected on the continent decades ago. (Read More)