LAPD Defends Unleashing Robot Dog on City, Promises ‘Spot’ Will Never Be Weaponized

(International Business Times) – The Los Angeles Police Department is defending their new robot dog, promising it will never be weaponized after critics of the new apparatus vocalized concerns about its effects on communities, according to a report.

The four-legged machine named “Spot” was designed by Boston Dynamics. It is akin to a Golden Retriever in size and agility, and weighs about 70 pounds, as reported by KTLA. (Read More)