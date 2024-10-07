Old Drug Repurposed for Schizophrenia Could Reap Alzheimer’s Windfall

(Wall Street Journal) – The path to discovering a blockbuster drug is often unpredictable. A promising molecule might be overlooked for decades, only to regain attention when new scientific insights spark fresh interest from pharmaceutical companies.

Such is the case with newly approved Bristol-Myers Squibb drug Cobenfy. The underlying drug was first studied in Alzheimer’s patients in the 1990s, but it was abandoned because of severe side effects. Decades later, it was repurposed for schizophrenia, and last month it was approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, making it the first new antipsychotic to come to market in decades.

Now, it could come full circle. Bristol-Myers is studying Cobenfy’s effects in Alzheimer’s patients, and late-stage clinical trial results are expected in 2026. (Read More)