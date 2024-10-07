The Tech Lobbying Group Helping to Broaden the First Amendment’s Reach

(New York Times) – NetChoice, backed by tech giants including Meta and Google, has successfully argued in court that Big Tech hosts protected speech.

The Kids Online Safety Act was “bad on policy and bad on the law,” the lobby, NetChoice, said in a statement, adding, “Courts across the country repeatedly halted these types of provisions.”

The child safety bill, which would require social media platforms and other sites to limit features that can promote cyberbullying, harassment and the glorification of self-harm, has been a rare piece of legislation with bipartisan support.

But it has largely stalled in Congress lately, thanks in part to NetChoice’s efforts. (Read More)