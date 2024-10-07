Hospitals face IV shortages driven by hurricane
October 7, 2024
(Axios) – Hospitals are starting to run short of critical IV fluids and devising workarounds after a North Carolina manufacturing plant that furnished more than half of the domestic supply was taken down by Hurricane Helene. Why it matters: Health systems worry the fragile supply chain could bring disruptions in patient care and a squeeze reminiscent of 2017, when Hurricane Maria tore through key drug manufacturing plants in Puerto Rico. (Read More)