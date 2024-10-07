(New York Times) – These new tools excel at medicine’s technical side — I’ve seen them diagnose complex diseases and offer elegant, evidence-based treatment plans. But they’re also great at bedside communication, crafting language that convinces listeners that a real, caring person exists behind the words. In one study, ChatGPT’s answers to patient questions were rated as more empathetic (and also of higher quality) than those written by actual doctors.

You might find it disturbing that A.I. can have a better bedside manner than humans. But the reason it can is that in medicine — as in many other areas of life — being compassionate and considerate involves, to a surprising degree, following a prepared script.